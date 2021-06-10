Lawyer for Ultra Tune boss takes aim at bikini model

A battle between Ultra Tune boss Sean Buckley and his model ex continues to intensify, with Buckley’s lawyer taking a swipe at the glamour girl.

A battle between Ultra Tune boss Sean Buckley and his model ex continues to intensify, with Buckley’s lawyer taking a swipe at the glamour girl.

The lawyer for Ultra Tune magnate Sean Buckley has accused his ex-girlfriend and former employee of playing "hide and seek" in a Supreme Court saga over secret tapes.

Mr Buckley's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, bikini model Jennifer Cruz Cole, recorded conversations with the millionaire "over a number of years" that contained matters "of significant confidentiality", lawyer John Searle said.

He claimed defendants Ms Cole and Anthony Swords, who was sent the tapes, were playing "cat and mouse" games by asking for particulars about the recordings but refusing to share them.

"Secret recordings have been made, it's only the defendants between them who have the entire knowledge of those recordings" he said.

"They continue to … not only withhold that information but continuing this absurd game of hide and seek."

The tapes included allegations against Mr Buckley that were "very, very serious" and were the subject of an injunction.

Ultra Tune owner Sean Buckley and then girlfriend Jennifer Cruz Cole.

But Mr Searle accused Mr Swords' legal team of trying to get allegations from the recordings into court documents in breach of a court order.

"At every opportunity, one or more of the defendants attempt to put into the public domain allegations against Mr Buckley" that would "seriously harm Mr Buckley's reputation" and cause loss and damage to him and Ultra Tune, he said.

Lawyer Boris Pogoriller, for Mr Swords, said it hadn't been established there were any reputations to protect, and that material from the secret recordings had already been online for "months".

He agreed to amend court documents to redact the tape material.

The matter will return to court on June 21.

Originally published as Lawyer for Ultra Tune boss takes aim at bikini model