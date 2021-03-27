Violent lawyer claimed to be bikie on night out at strippers

A lawyer at one of Brisbane's largest firms has been charged after he allegedly made threats to staff and claimed to be a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) while on a night out at the strippers.

Nik Jankovic, a solicitor from DSS Law, was on Thursday arrested by bikie-busting police, after The Courier-Mail understands the 33-year-old allegedly made verbal threats, punched walls and screamed that at staff that he's a member of outlaw motorcycle gang, the Comancheros, while on a night out at Fortitude Valley's Kittens Strip Club.

The Courier Mail does not suggest that Mr Jankovic actually is a Comanchero.

The drama is alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 20, when Jankovic is accused of turning hostile towards staff before later fleeing from the venue, dodging police's arrival.

Jankovic was later identified through the club's CCTV footage and other records, before on Thursday morning, he was charged by officers from Fortitude Valley's Tactical Crime Command and specialist crews from the Queensland Police Service's Taskforce Maxima.

"A 33-year-old Morooka man was charged with public nuisance in a licensed premises. He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 19," a statement by the Queensland Police Service confirmed.

The dramatic incident comes after the law firm's director, Solicitor David Steven Sorban, 42, was last year charged with more than 100 offences as part of an unrelated Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Late last year, Sorban was charged with 77 counts of fraud, seven counts of fraudulent falsification of records and seven counts of money laundering.

He was also previously charged with one count of money laundering relating to the seizure of $97,000 in February and charged with 12 counts of supplying drugs.

His charges formed part of an 18-month major crime investigation by the CCC, codenamed Operation Mercury, that saw three men and a woman charged in relation to their alleged involvement in serious fraud offences against a number of financial institutions, as well as laundering the proceeds of serious criminal offences.

The Courier-Mail yesterday reached out to DSS Law for comment, however did not receive a response by deadline.

Jankovic will front court on May 19, as investigations continue.

