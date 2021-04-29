Lawyer seeks expert report in fatal Homebush crash case
Lawyers for a man accused over the fatal crash that killed a Sarina mother are waiting for road and motor vehicle expert reports before determining what direction the case will proceed.
Brent Jordan Smith is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Tamara Boland on October 6, 2020 and low range drink-driving.
The mother of two had been driving home from work when she was involved in a head-on collision on Eton Homebush Road about 5.50pm.
Tragically, not long after the 43 year old died at the scene her husband came across the crash site after he went looking for his wife when she did not return home.
Smith, the 24-year-old McEwans Beach driver, was charged in December 2020 and, if convicted, faces up to 10 years jail.
Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client was on bail and in regular contact when the case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He did not have to appear.
"Our office is currently in the process of seeking to obtain some material including a road and motor vehicle expert report," Ms Morton told the court.
"As that report will inform whether an application for cross examination will be made."
Because of the nature of the dangerous driving charge it must be committed to the district court to be finalised. In some cases defence solicitors make applications to cross examine witnesses during the committal process.
Mr Smith's case has been adjourned to late May for mention.
