Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Lawyer still awaits stab victim's autopsy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th May 2018 6:09 PM
THE autopsy results of a man stabbed to death in Emu Park last year have yet to be provided to the accused murderer's defence lawyer.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard yesterday that the autopsy results from Kevin Ryan , 40, had not been provided to police prosecution or the defence lawyer for Kimberly Ruth Mitchell, who is accused of Mr Ryan's murder.

Mr Ryan was found seriously injured on a footpath on Bright St on October 4 at 3.45pm.

Paramedics provided CPR, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police alleged Mitchell, who was 27 at the time of her arrest in January, and Mr Ryan were known to each other.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said she had received a partial brief for the murder charge and there were several statements, DNA analysis and the autopsy report still outstanding.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the advice was that the report would be ready by the end of the month.

Mitchell faces six other unrelated charges that were also before the court.

Mitchell, who was remanded in custody, had her matters adjourned until July 6.

emu park murder stabbing tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

