Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Cunningham, Nathan Hounsell and Corey Cullen.
Mitchell Cunningham, Nathan Hounsell and Corey Cullen.
Crime

Lawyers’ finances take hit after CCC probe

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Dec 2018 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Brisbane lawyers charged with fraud as part of an investigation into a firm they once worked for say their finances and reputations have taken a hit.

Corey Wayne Cullen, Mitchell Luke Cunningham and Nathan Charles Hounsell were charged earlier this year as part of an 18-month Crime and Corruption Commission probe into firm Lawler Magill.

Their cases were mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court today where lawyers representing the trio said their reputations and finances were suffering because of the lengthy legal process.

"The men are not charged as co-accused or conjointly and the allegations against them, although having some similarities, are about different offences," Hounsell's lawyer Angus Edwards said.

 

The court heard a search warrant was executed in April 2017, a factor Mr Edwards said was having a "significant, deleterious effect on my client financially and reputationally".

"My client, at the moment, is unable to practice in relation to legal aid matters, so it's having a significant effect on him, so we're hoping the matter can be expedited as much and as soon as possible," he added.

All three men have previously worked for high-profile lawyer Adam Magill, who is facing fraud and money laundering offences.

Authorities allege some of the men charged played a part in defrauding Legal Aid Queensland out of $340,000.

They're also accused of failing to deposit more than $765,000 into a trust account and money laundering offences.

Cullen, Cunningham and Hounsell are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 6.

ccc crime editors picks fraud

Top Stories

    FLYING HIGH: Rockhampton, you look a picture from above

    premium_icon FLYING HIGH: Rockhampton, you look a picture from above

    News Wispy clouds, and plenty of sunshine, provided the perfect vista for the plane load landing in the Beef Capital.

    • 12th Dec 2018 1:05 PM
    Not so cruisy: Schwarten busted for speeding

    premium_icon Not so cruisy: Schwarten busted for speeding

    Crime Former Rockhampton MP pleads guilty to driving offence

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:24 PM
    Government to put over $200k into two CQ sporting facilities

    premium_icon Government to put over $200k into two CQ sporting facilities

    Sport MOVE IT Aus Community Sport grant to help CQ kids be more active

    • 12th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    EXPLAINED: Systems to converge for major weather event

    EXPLAINED: Systems to converge for major weather event

    Weather Tropical Cyclone Owen to hit Queensland coast as category-three on Friday

    Local Partners