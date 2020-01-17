Menu
Sad woman standing with doll
News

Lawyers slam plan to force priests to report confessions

Domanii Cameron
17th Jan 2020 10:28 AM
FORCING priests to report confessions of child sexual abusers could impede upon a cornerstone of the legal profession, it has been warned.

Concerns have been raised by legal organisations including the Queensland Law Society that the proposal could threaten client legal privilege.

The extraordinary comments join Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, who hit out at the State Government's proposal, which would force priests to report the confessions of child abusers.

In his submission to the parliamentary committee, Queensland Law Society president Luke Murphy warned "removing the privilege associated with religious confession will set a dangerous precedent which may be relied on, in the future, to remove or restrict legal professional privilege, also known as client legal privilege".

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at parliament. Photo: Annette Dew
But Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath told The Courier-Mail no Labor government would ever seek to remove legal professional privilege.

