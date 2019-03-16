Lawyer's solid advise for young domestic violence victim

Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.

A YOUNG woman who faced court on a string of offences was given some solid relationship advice - get a domestic violence order.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two drug possession counts, two failing to appear charges, one possession of a taser, one of a knife in a public place and some drug utensil charges.

The court heard the woman had a criminal history dating back five years for mostly drug offending, however, defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the taser and knife were for self defence after her older boyfriend cut her knee during a fight and she has awoken many times undressed despite going to bed clothed.

He said he had advised her to take out a domestic violence order. "I've faced decades of young girls being threatened by older men,” he said.

"Every time police become involved, the threats from the older men disappear.”

The woman was sentenced to a two-year probation order.