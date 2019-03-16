Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election. CONTRIBUTED
Crime

Lawyer's solid advise for young domestic violence victim

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
16th Mar 2019 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman who faced court on a string of offences was given some solid relationship advice - get a domestic violence order.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two drug possession counts, two failing to appear charges, one possession of a taser, one of a knife in a public place and some drug utensil charges.

The court heard the woman had a criminal history dating back five years for mostly drug offending, however, defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the taser and knife were for self defence after her older boyfriend cut her knee during a fight and she has awoken many times undressed despite going to bed clothed.

He said he had advised her to take out a domestic violence order. "I've faced decades of young girls being threatened by older men,” he said.

"Every time police become involved, the threats from the older men disappear.”

The woman was sentenced to a two-year probation order.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Calling all foodies to the kitchen

    premium_icon Calling all foodies to the kitchen

    Council News Council explores the viability of a collaborative food incubator to trial new products and business ideas

    • 16th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    KINKY BOOTS REVIEW: You will laugh, cry and be amazed

    premium_icon KINKY BOOTS REVIEW: You will laugh, cry and be amazed

    Entertainment Jaw-dropping musical performing by an incredible set of local actors

    • 16th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Cops watch man convicted twice of dangerous driving reoffend

    premium_icon Cops watch man convicted twice of dangerous driving reoffend

    Crime Driver sped across three lanes, ran a red light turning

    • 16th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    New witness speaks out to

    premium_icon New witness speaks out to

    Crime He's told his tale to the Bully for the first time ever.