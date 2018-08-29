Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

The new northside boat ramp will be officially opened this Friday. It has been reported to have cost an almost extra $2 million and eights months longer as the construction could only be done at low tide. INSET: Rocky fishermen Nathan Johnson is excited to see the ramp open.

The new northside boat ramp will be officially opened this Friday. It has been reported to have cost an almost extra $2 million and eights months longer as the construction could only be done at low tide. INSET: Rocky fishermen Nathan Johnson is excited to see the ramp open. Allan Reinikka ROK280818aboatram

IT'S taken an extra eight months to build and cost $2 million over budget, but the flash four-lane North Rockhampton boat ramp is finally open.

The Morning Bulletin understands the cause of the delayed works was a thick layer of soft mud along the riverbank that was not identified during the design.

The mud had to be removed and the area stabilised before the ramp could be constructed.

A major challenge for the project, located near the racecourse, was that ramp work could only be completed at low tide.

The boat ramp was originally set to be completed late last year but will now be officially opened this week.

The project was officially announced in May last year and was estimated to cost $3.1 million. The delay and extra work means the project now comes in at just under $5 million.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said local boaties were pleased the ramp was available for the 2018 King of the Fitzroy fishing competition held earlier in the month.

"This is a significant project for the Rockhampton area as it is rare to find flat riverfront land in key locations like this for new recreational boating infrastructure,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Nathan Johnson of Keppel Bay Sports Fishing Club with a fine red emperor Photo Contributed Contributed

Nathan Johnson, of the Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club, was singing the praises of the boat ramp, which was open and in use for the club's King of the Fitzroy.

"It is a great asset with things like competition. With more people looking at getting in the water it's better to have more boat ramps,” he said.

The new boat ramp comprises a 60-metre floating walkway, four lanes, 50 carparks for cars and trailers, a wash down area, single car parking and a fishing platform.

Mr Johnson wasn't concerned about the extra time it took as getting it right was crucial.

"They are dealing with a natural environment and what I would hate for them to do is to for them to rush and for it to be a bad job,” he said.

"The new ramp is a lot better, safer and accessible at low tide.”

The project supported 16 direct jobs during the 12-month construction period.

In-water components were funded under the Queensland Government's Marine Infrastructure Fund 2017-18. Rockhampton Regional Council funded the onshore works of $1.25 million through the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland Program.