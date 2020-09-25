Lead foot driving CQ businessman toward time in prison

Blake Gregory Beyer, 27, pleaded guilty today in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by a court order - the third time he has committed this offence.

A CENTRAL Queensland businessman with one workshop in Rockhampton and another in Biloela has narrowly avoided spending time in Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Blake Gregory Beyer, 27, pleaded guilty today in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by a court order – the third time he has committed this offence.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police intercepted Beyer driving on the Burnett Highway at Goovigen at 9.20pm on July 7 for a random breath test and issued a speeding ticket.

He said Beyer was honest with police and told them he had been disqualified from driving by a court.

Beyer was disqualified in Biloela Magistrates Court on May 15, 2019 and was also handed a two month suspended prison term, operational for 12 months.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client was the owner and operator of Beyer Smash Repairs which hires six people at two workshops – one in Biloela and one in Rockhampton.

He said Beyer, who had accessed JobKeeper during COVID-19 still had to take out a $30,000 loan to keep his business afloat during the pandemic.

Mr Winning said Beyer’s partner of two years normally drove him between the two workshops, but she had driven back to Rockhampton earlier that day due to a family member giving birth at Rockhampton Hospital.

He said Beyer, who was a type one diabetic, realised his insulin pump was very low and made the foolish decision to drive back to Rockhampton that night.

Magistrate Cameron Press said this was the third time Beyer had been in court for driving while disqualified.

“And you were the subject of a suspended sentence imposed for the same offence,” Mr Press said.

“Next time, you will actually go to jail.”

He sentenced Beyer to a six-months wholly suspended prison term, operational for two years and further disqualified him from driving for two years.