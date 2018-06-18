‘Leaders are born’: the biggest business myth

It is the nature versus nurture debate that has puzzled researchers for centuries, but experts say in business, it's all about environmental influence.

GENETICS may be responsible for blue eyes and a chiselled jaw, but when it comes to leadership, this is where the work of your DNA stops.

Contrary to popular belief, experts repudiate the common perception that leaders are born and not made, is one of the biggest myths in business.

Recent studies narrow the percentage of leadership linked to genetics to a mere 30 per cent, accounting for attributes like height, sound of voice and physical appearance, which may aid in the influence over others.

That means an overwhelming 70 per cent of a leader's ability is a result of lessons learned through real life experiences.

What makes a good leader?

Senior lecturer in management at Griffith Business School Rod Gapp, says there is no doubt people can develop their ability to become good leaders, although what we understand to be a good leader has changed dramatically in recent times.

"Leaders are now becoming helpers," Gapp says. "Traditionally, leaders were very much tellers and instructors."

There are two things that stand out in the best leaders - they're good at both structure and consideration.

- Rod Gapp, Griffith Business School

According to Gapp, the best leaders are participative and see their role as assisting the people they are leading to achieve their goals.

"There are two things that stand out in the best leaders - they're good at both structure and consideration. They actually listen to people, hear, understand and create empathy, then give back in a logical structured way how to help that person achieve their task in the most effective way. It's a jointly owned process," he says.

The opposite of a good leader is a narcissistic leader - something Gapp says is a danger in the workplace.

"Narcissistic leadership is all about making that person shine and there's very little consideration back down to the people underneath them," Gapp says.

But the managers who understand the key to success is having quality leaders at the helm of their company, and place emphasis on the professional development of their managers, are the ones who succeed.

Effective leaders are team players with a focus on helping their staff succeed, not the traditional instructor-type of leader that once ruled the roost. skynesher

The 'accidental manager'

For those who find themselves in the awkward position of being an 'accidental manager', becoming a great leader can be fraught with difficulty.

These are often people who are highly skilled, hard-working and loyal team members rewarded with managerial roles, albeit without any support, training or guidance.

Thrown in the deep end, they often struggle to cope with the dramatic shift in their role from delivery to direction, placing everyone involved at risk.

But with the right support, resources and networks, these professionals can learn how to transition into leadership roles and go on to achieve great success without the risk of falling into the narcissistic category.

The Oxford Handbook of Leadership and Organizations 2014 identified that leaders develop from novices to intermediates to experts, changing their mindset, identity focus, relationships and skills along the way.

By the expert stage, the accidental manager has honed their craft and while they'll continue to learn and develop throughout their whole career, they're confident in the role as a leader.

A Chartered Manager designation is the way to have your management skills and experience recognised as being best in class. Bojan89

The 'intentional leader'

It's not a crime to fall into management 'accidentally' - in fact most accomplished and successful leaders start there.

However, in the highly competitive management industry, employers look for 'intentional leaders', those committed to the lifelong learning and development journey.

The increasing demand for intentional leaders has seen the introduction of the Chartered Manager accreditation that offers the key to further leadership careers and give managers a competitive edge by proving them as intentional leaders.

The Chartered Manager designation is the highest status you can achieve as a leader and acts as a globally-recognised accreditation to formally recognise leadership experience.

Organisations with Chartered Managers perform better as these intentional leaders understand leadership is about others.

- David Pich, IML

The Institute of Managers and Leaders Chief Executive David Pich says Chartered Managers are required to demonstrate the positive impact they've had on their workplace over the past 18 months and how they've used the key skills of managing change and leading people to achieve it.

"Chartered Managers stand out as intentional leaders," Pich says.

"By becoming Chartered, they prove their commitment to management and leadership as a profession.

"Recognition is important at every point in your career. For emerging management professionals, Chartered Manager sets them up to succeed in their current role by establishing a need for continuing professional development and ethical leadership.

"As an experienced and accomplished leader, Chartered Managers add value to their organisations as effective intentional leaders, and are differentiated in the competitive leadership market."

He says not only is a Chartered Manager accreditation beneficial for the leader themselves, but the entire organisation.

"Organisations with Chartered Managers perform better as these intentional leaders understand leadership is about others," Pich says.

"The leadership skills they are committed to developing allows them to manage stress, lead ethically, use emotional intelligence and use their abilities to support their team."

For more information on how to become a Chartered Manager,