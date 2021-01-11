Leaders beaten in penultimate round of pennants

Rowan Coombes was among Rockhampton’s Division 1 winners in their game against Yeppoon on Sunday.

Rowan Coombes was among Rockhampton’s Division 1 winners in their game against Yeppoon on Sunday.

Yeppoon remains in first place in the Keppel Zone pennants despite suffering a heavy loss to Rockhampton on Sunday.

Rockhampton, the defending champions, scored a 13-point win in the penultimate round of the four-way interclub competition.

They won Division 1 men 6-1, the victors Aaron Longbottom, Tim McMaster, Rowan Coombes, Greg Black, Daryl Myles and Jake Crear.

They also took out Division 2 men 5-2 and Division 3 men 4-3, with their ladies scoring their biggest ever win over Yeppoon, 5.5-1.5.

Rockhampton’s winners were Caitlyn Cox 2 and 1 over Bernie Antcliff, Jan Farquhar 2 and 1 over Nyree Malone, Barbara Funch 3 and 2 over Lilly McGuiness, Chris Rattenbury 1 up over Alicia Perkins and Jacq Sale 2 and 1 over Lisa Buchholz.

Cathy Jaques squared with Nadine Battilana, while Yeppoon’s Sarah Antcliff went 1 up over Trudi Petrie.

Meanwhile, North Rockhampton scored their first overall points win when they defeated Emu Park.

Emu Park won Division 1 men 5-2 but North Rocky prevailed in the three other divisions to claim a 16-12 victory.

Yeppoon remains on top of the leaderboard with 105 points, four clear of Rockhampton.

Emu Park is in third with 91 points, with North Rockhampton in fourth with 63 points.

The sixth and final games will be played on Sunday, January 24, with Rockhampton hosting North Rockhampton, and Yeppoon at home against Emu Park.

Those results will determine where the pennants grand final will be played.

