Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rowan Coombes was among Rockhampton’s Division 1 winners in their game against Yeppoon on Sunday.
Rowan Coombes was among Rockhampton’s Division 1 winners in their game against Yeppoon on Sunday.
Golf

Leaders beaten in penultimate round of pennants

Pam McKay
11th Jan 2021 11:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Yeppoon remains in first place in the Keppel Zone pennants despite suffering a heavy loss to Rockhampton on Sunday.

Rockhampton, the defending champions, scored a 13-point win in the penultimate round of the four-way interclub competition.

They won Division 1 men 6-1, the victors Aaron Longbottom, Tim McMaster, Rowan Coombes, Greg Black, Daryl Myles and Jake Crear.

They also took out Division 2 men 5-2 and Division 3 men 4-3, with their ladies scoring their biggest ever win over Yeppoon, 5.5-1.5.

Rockhampton’s winners were Caitlyn Cox 2 and 1 over Bernie Antcliff, Jan Farquhar 2 and 1 over Nyree Malone, Barbara Funch 3 and 2 over Lilly McGuiness, Chris Rattenbury 1 up over Alicia Perkins and Jacq Sale 2 and 1 over Lisa Buchholz.

Cathy Jaques squared with Nadine Battilana, while Yeppoon’s Sarah Antcliff went 1 up over Trudi Petrie.

Meanwhile, North Rockhampton scored their first overall points win when they defeated Emu Park.

Emu Park won Division 1 men 5-2 but North Rocky prevailed in the three other divisions to claim a 16-12 victory.

Yeppoon remains on top of the leaderboard with 105 points, four clear of Rockhampton.

Emu Park is in third with 91 points, with North Rockhampton in fourth with 63 points.

The sixth and final games will be played on Sunday, January 24, with Rockhampton hosting North Rockhampton, and Yeppoon at home against Emu Park.

Those results will determine where the pennants grand final will be played.

More stories

Who took the honours in inaugural inter-zone pennants

Rocky fires to score first win in Keppel Zone pennants

‘Gruelling’: Why these golfers played 72 holes in a day

emu park golf club golf keppel zone pennants north rockhampton golf club rockhampton golf club tim mcmaster yeppoon golf club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after 4WD rollover on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after 4WD rollover on Burnett Highway

        News Emergency services are racing to the Burnett Highway where he was discovered this morning

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him...

        CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        Premium Content CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        News The Moranbah couple moved in on Christmas Eve so they could have Christmas in their...

        P-plater drove drunk with no rego plates

        Premium Content P-plater drove drunk with no rego plates

        Crime Tyson Whyatt Dwyer stuffed up on a number of levels.