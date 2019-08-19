Menu
Politics

Leaders caught up in fake Facebook headache

by Sarah Vogler
19th Aug 2019 3:01 PM
FACEBOOK has been contacted to remove fake Messenger accounts set up in the names of Queensland's political leaders overnight.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Jackie Trad and Deb Frecklington are among those affected.

"If you've received a message that appears to come from my Facebook account but says 'using Messenger without Facebook' please do not respond," Ms Trad tweeted this morning.

"It's a fake account and we are working to have the issue addressed as quickly as possible."

Ms Palaszczuk's office put out a warning on Facebook.

 

 

"If you have received a message that appears to be from the Premier's Facebook account, it's a fake and should be disregarded," they wrote.

"Facebook has advised that this appears to be widespread across a number of government and non-government pages.

Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, were among those targeted. Picture: Adam Head
"We are working with Facebook on rectifying this issue with urgency."

Ms Frecklington's office confirmed they too were liaising with Facebook to fix the error.

