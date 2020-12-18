Leaders gather for development chat led by mayoral candidate

COMMUNITY FOCUS: Mayoral candidate Nyree Johnson, pictured here with her children Alan and Sara, will host a roundtable of community leaders today to discuss her plans for community development.

COMMUNITY FOCUS: Mayoral candidate Nyree Johnson, pictured here with her children Alan and Sara, will host a roundtable of community leaders today to discuss her plans for community development.

COMMUNITY leaders from around the Rockhampton region will attend a roundtable on Friday morning to discuss mayoral candidate Nyree Johnson’s Community Development Policy.

As one of 13 candidates now contesting the January 23 Rockhampton region mayoral by-election, Mrs Johnson was on the front foot by convening the Rockhampton Leagues

Club event, seeking to share her ideas and refine them with feedback from those familiar with the issues on the ground.

Mrs Johnson believed council needed to be at the forefront of community development and making our region a better place for everyone, irrespective of their job you have, where they lived or what school they went to.

“As a volunteer and active member of the community, I’m always committed to helping people in need and making sure no one gets left behind,” Mrs Johnson said.

“When people think of council community development activities, they typically think of our

gallery, libraries and events and playgrounds.

“I believe council has a much bigger role in bringing everyone together, genuinely engaging people in decision-making and making our community kinder and more welcoming for all.”

She wanted to lead a community that was inclusive, supportive and working together to build a bright future for the Rockhampton region.

The policy sets out a series of commitments underpinned by principles such as genuine consultation and a ‘community-first’ approach to leadership.

Initiatives include:

Community Development Strategy developed

Business case and advocacy for a neighbourhood centre

Deliver and implement a Council Reconciliation Action Plan

Additional Community Assistance Program grants round and program review

Partnership for better communities MOU established

Strengthening community groups workshops

Portfolio roundtables established

Diversity, reconciliation, accessibility and inclusion priorities delivered

A council indigenous, diversity and inclusion champion appointed

Youth Council established

Mrs Johnson emphasised the importance of responsible spending, with any new initiatives offset by back-office savings.

“If elected, I will seek the CEO’s advice to identify responsible savings from back-office efficiencies to offset any new expenditure associated with these initiatives,” she said.

She intended to release further policies and commitments in the lead-up to the election.

“It’s important electors get the full picture. I’m someone who wants to be a transparent, proactive leader,” she said.

“Therefore, I’ll be releasing a series of policies on portfolio areas prior to pre-poll opening. I call on all other candidates to do the same.”