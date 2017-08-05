Leaders stand together in support of MV-22 crash victims

MESSAGES of support are flowing in from local, state and federal officials after a US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crashed off Shoalwater Bay this evening.

The aircraft was carrying 26 people, with 23 people recovered and three people still reportedly missing. Those three people are feared dead.

As the US Marine Corps confirmed a major search and rescue mission was under way following the crash, politicians and government officials shared messages of support, sadness and reassurance.

Australian Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne

"I have been advised of an incident involving a United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey helicopter off the coast of Shoalwater Bay today,” Sen Payne said.

"I can confirm no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft. The United States are leading the search and recovery effort.

"I have briefed Prime Minister Turnbull and spoken with Secretary Mattis this evening to offer Australia's support in anyway that can be of assistance.

"Our thoughts are with the crew and families affected.”

State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga

"I truly hope everyone involved is safe,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Thank you to our amazing doctors, nurses, hospital staff and emergency services personnel for the work they do especially in saving lives as a result of an incident like this.

"My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our American friends on the USS Ronald Reagan and especially with the servicemen and women who were directly involved in this tragedy,” Cr Strelow said.

"Our community reaches out to the families and communities from which they have come in a shared sorrow.”

Queensland Police Service Commissioner Ian Stewart

"Our QldPolice thoughts tonight are with all of our friends from the USS Bonhomme Richard. We pray for a miracle.”

U.S. Consul General Valerie Fowler

"Tonight our thoughts & prayers are with the crew of USS Bonhomme Richard, with whom we & our 🇦🇺 friends worked closely during Talisman Saber.”