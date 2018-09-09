Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Apprentice jockey Elyce Smith was injured in an incident at the Thangool Cup race meeting yesterday.
Apprentice jockey Elyce Smith was injured in an incident at the Thangool Cup race meeting yesterday. Mike Richards GLA020618RACE
Breaking

Leading apprentice jockey injured at CQ race meeting

Pam McKay
by
9th Sep 2018 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Rockhampton apprentice Elyce Smith suffered multiple injuries in an incident behind the starting stalls before Race 1 at yesterday's Thangool Cup meeting.

According to the stewards report, the 20-year-old was injured on the way to the running of the Linemac Ford and Mitsubishi BenchMark 55 Handicap 800m.

"The start of this race was significantly delayed when Set Wait took charge of its rider en route to the barriers and crashed through the outside fence at the back of the 800m chute, dislodging apprentice Ms E Smith and then escaping outside the surrounds of the racecourse before being recaptured after a short period,” the report said.

"Apprentice Smith sustained significant injuries and had to be stabilised by ambulance personnel before being transported to Biloela Hospital by another ambulance for further observations and examinations.”

Stewards then consulted with all riders to ensure they agreed to the scheduled races going ahead.

Smith was crowned Rockhampton Jockey Club's leading apprentice jockey for 2017/18 in her first season of race riding on the provincial circuit.

horse racing rockhampton jockey club thangool cup
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shorten responds to letter writers in CQ's tax credit debate

    premium_icon Shorten responds to letter writers in CQ's tax credit debate

    Politics The issue has financial planners and self funded retirees up in arms.

    • 9th Sep 2018 10:20 AM
    Scotty says the weekend looks 'pretty fishable' around CQ

    Scotty says the weekend looks 'pretty fishable' around CQ

    Fishing Plenty of fish on the chew at present in the estuaries and offshore.

    • 9th Sep 2018 10:41 AM
    Queensland rivals drop out of Oates race

    premium_icon Queensland rivals drop out of Oates race

    Rugby League BRISBANE’s hopes of retaining Corey Oates have received a boost.

    World reacts to fiery US Open final clash

    World reacts to fiery US Open final clash

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Williams defended herself against cheating. But does every one agree with her?

    Local Partners