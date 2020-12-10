Leading beauty retailer moving into CQ market

Price Attack Salons' network development manager Tanya Kanaris is on the hunt for potential franchisees in Rockhampton.

ONE OF Australia’s leading professional hair care retailers is looking to open a store in Rockhampton in early 2021.

Price Attack Salons has identified the city as a key location in its expansion and customer service strategy.

The move highlights its commitment and confidence in “bricks and mortar stores”, and to the Rockhampton retail economy.

Price Attack Salons has set a 2025 expansion strategy of increasing store numbers by 46 per cent.

The company is ranked third largest in the hair care sector, which is worth $500 million annually and continues to grow three per cent year on year.

Network development manager Tanya Kanaris is now on the hunt for potential franchisees who, she says, don’t necessarily have to be hairdressers or from the beauty industry.

“We have already identified a number of sites for a new store so anyone with a love of hairdressing, customer service and the desire to be their own boss can apply and create their own destiny in a growing community,” she said.

“Our franchisees range from mum and daughter teams to investors who have a passion for creating a great customer service experience with professional products and expert advice,” she said.

“They come from all walks of life.

“Our new focus on network expansion has brought about a big increase in franchise applications across Australia.

“We are so keen to move forward with our strategy that we are discussing franchise fees and other costs on a case-by-case basis.

“This is a time of uncertainty for so many people: we are reacting to the current economic environment and remain flexible and nimble to work with potential franchisees.”

Ms Kanaris said the franchise sector continued to be resilient and, if managed and supported correctly, had a strong success model.

“There may be someone who has been affected by COVID who has local roots who would like to return and establish a business that will truly give them great satisfaction to own and to grow in a vibrant and growing regional town,” she said.

“Price Attack’s brand resilience comes from being a service provider. Everyone needs to get their hair done - this is not something that you can buy online.”

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Phil Henry welcomed the commitment to the region shown by Price Attack.

“This will add to the range of personal services offerings in Rockhampton, understanding that Rockhampton remains the principal service centre for the region, with many Central Queensland residents travelling there for produce, goods and services,” Mr Henry said.

“Interest by a national retailer is always good news as it signifies recognition of the role played by major regional centres.

“There are high hopes for increased growth in the area as the implications for metropolitan centres and their residents play out post-COVID, and the many advantages of regional living become better known.”