Leading business lady sells Rocky to London's 'Silicon Valley'

LOCAL business woman Bronwyn Fenech was selling websites to Rockhampton businesses before they even had email addresses.

Now, 15 years on, she is one of five business women across the state selected to go to the "Silicon Valley" of London.

Bronwyn said staying afloat all these years wasn't without its challenges, but the entrepreneur remains deeply entrenched in the city she loves.

"I love Rocky, it's been really good to me, for business it's been tough," Bronwyn said following news of her selection last Tuesday.

As the founder of FMSTUDIOS - marketing studio, website and graphic design - Bronwyn was breaking into the IT and internet world as it emerged globally.

Her tenacity has led to this moment, to beat 105 other applicants who applied for the London mission under the State Government's Advance Queensland program.

Bronwyn has already established herself locally as a mentor in Rockhampton's Smart Hub, and believes the upcoming visit is an opportunity to spruik local business to potential investors.

"We are having meetings with founders, other founders, investors, change makers,” she said.

"Basically we are going to the London hub of innovation.

"Unfortunately there's a lot of businesses that can't get off the ground because of funding, so this is an opportunity to meet those investors, taking concepts to them and bringing money back here to invest in our local businesses and concepts, to be taken nationally and worldwide.”

On a personal level, Bronwyn is keen to meet like-minded people who share her passion.

"I love networking,” she said in her submission.

"Being a female in the 'tech industry' in regional Queensland, I haven't been exposed to many like-mined women.

"By attending this mission, it will allow me to meet world industry leaders in this area which will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity and I look forward to the challenge of doing business with some of these women.”

Despite some pitfalls, Bronwyn said she was a sucker for good news and is ecstatic over the opportunity to bring back her knowledge learnt from the world's best.