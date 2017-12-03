Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Leading CQ boarding school announces new principal

Robert Corboy has been announced as the new principal for St Brendan's College.
Robert Corboy has been announced as the new principal for St Brendan's College. Contributed

A NEW principal has been announced for St Brendan's College, starting in the new school year.

Robert Corboy with become the 15th principal in the school's history, moving on from his role as principal of St Teresa's College, Abergowrie.

Mr Corboy has held leadership positions in numerous Catholic schools across Queensland.

He was acting deputy principal, assistant head of school and Year 7 and Year 8 residential coordinator at Marist College Ashgrove; and Year 12 coordinator, sports master and Year 9 residential coordinator at St Augustine's College, Cairns.

Mr Corboy has also been a member of several Townsville CEO and QCEC committees and working parties.

His experience is complemented with academic qualifications, including a Master of Educational Leadership from Australian Catholic University, a Bachelor of Education Post Primary Physical Education from the Ballarat College of Advanced Education, a Certificate in Residential Care from the Australian Boarding Schools Association and a Certificate III in Systemic Theology from the Institute of Faith Archdiocese of Brisbane.

Topics:  education rockhampton yeppoon

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Breaking: Police called as traffic crash becomes 'violent'

Breaking: Police called as traffic crash becomes 'violent'

UPDATE: Patient left with QPS after not cooperating with ambos

$600K road safety project starts at busy Rocky intersection

Councillors Rose Swadling and Tony Williams inspect parts of the underpass, to be constructed under the busy Kerrigan St roundabout.

Parts of the road will be closed during the 10-week construction

Pauline Hanson under fire for not declaring GKI cruise

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (centre) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she displays a coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. One Nation senators visited the reef to highlight "untruths" regarding the health of the reef. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Pauline Hanson allegedly failed to declare GKI cruise

GARDENING: Grevillea cultivars are worth pride of place

Neil Fisher at Mt ArcherPhoto Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

These qualities are hard to beat in gardens

Local Partners