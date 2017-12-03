Leading CQ boarding school announces new principal

Robert Corboy has been announced as the new principal for St Brendan's College.

A NEW principal has been announced for St Brendan's College, starting in the new school year.

Robert Corboy with become the 15th principal in the school's history, moving on from his role as principal of St Teresa's College, Abergowrie.

Mr Corboy has held leadership positions in numerous Catholic schools across Queensland.

He was acting deputy principal, assistant head of school and Year 7 and Year 8 residential coordinator at Marist College Ashgrove; and Year 12 coordinator, sports master and Year 9 residential coordinator at St Augustine's College, Cairns.

Mr Corboy has also been a member of several Townsville CEO and QCEC committees and working parties.

His experience is complemented with academic qualifications, including a Master of Educational Leadership from Australian Catholic University, a Bachelor of Education Post Primary Physical Education from the Ballarat College of Advanced Education, a Certificate in Residential Care from the Australian Boarding Schools Association and a Certificate III in Systemic Theology from the Institute of Faith Archdiocese of Brisbane.