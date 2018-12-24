Menu
Kianna Job helps sell her grandparents' mangoes on Bridge St Nth Rockhampton
Leading edge mangoes selling quickly

JANN HOULEY
by
24th Dec 2018 7:28 AM
Work days, Tim Job is the owner/technician of the Leading Edge computer shop on Bridge Street.

Weekends, he and his wife Tina sell delicious mangoes by the crate.

This is the third summer the Jobs have packed out the shop with fruit from the A2Z farm in Canoona.

Tina's parents own the Raspberry Creek Rd property which exports the R2E2 strain to countries including Malaysia and Canada.

The couple, who live in Olive Estate, have invested in radio advertising as well as Facebook this season.

They expect the haul will sell out by the end of the year as locals know to grab a crate of mangoes on the way to the beach.

