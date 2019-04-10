Leading ladies' insight share with Capricorn Coast

A SUCCESSFUL Central Queensland businesswoman is sharing her insights into starting up businesses and growing businesses in a series of workshops over the next three months.

Kris Trevilyan (pictured) is a serial angel investor and mentor of startups. She has joined the Livingstone Shire Council for two days a week, until August 2019, to be an innovation mentor and to investigate the appetite for locals investing in our local talent.

She is the current chief executive officer of a Banana-based rural business, Multi Farming Systems, started by her father David.

Ms Trevilyan is also board chairperson of high-growth startup Like a Photon Creative and an active member of the Brisbane Angels investor group.

During her time with our CAPreneurs, Ms Trevilyan will be co-facilitating a 12-week Startup Onramp program with Sonia Barber (LSC) and provide mentorship and support for those on the program and in the wider business community.

She will be hosting events to enable local businesses to learn new skills and to grow the startup ecosystem.

Funding from Livingstone Shire Council and the Australian Government Entrepreneurs Program has allowed council to engage Ms Trevilyan to be a part-time innovation mentor.

Deputy Mayor and council's Digital Economy and Innovation Champion councillor Nigel Hutton said Ms Trevilyan's mentorship was part of CAPreneurs which is a group of entrepreneurs from the Capricorn Coast region who are actively pursuing a high growth potential business idea, or who are looking to take their existing business to the next level.

"Livingstone Shire Council is committed to supporting the growth of the CAPrenuers to continue to grow the local innovation ecosystem as it gains momentum," Cr Hutton said.

"The ultimate aim is to support a critical mass of startup leaders to be part of a long term strategy in becoming commercially successful in international markets.

"Startup Onramp is for anyone who has an idea for a new high-growth business, or an existing business with a vision to make it national or global.

"Ms Trevilyan brings with her a wealth of corporate and small to medium business experience across a number of different industries including agriculture, alternative health therapies, local government, multinational energy, corporate and others," Cr Hutton said.

But Ms Trevilyan is not the only innovative businesswoman to visit the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur Leanne Kemp will attend a free Business Breakfast next week.

Council will host a free Business Breakfast hosting Ms Kemp on Tuesday, April 16 from 7am to 9am at The Strand Hotel.

Ms Kemp has more than 20 years' experience in the tech world and knows firsthand how to forge a very successful career as an entrepreneur.

Cr Hutton encouraged the local business community to attend this informative event, where Ms Kemp will discuss diversification techniques and strategies to enable small businesses to be "future" ready.

To register to attend the event, please visit https://leannekempbreakfast.eventbrite.com.au

For more information on CAPreneurs and the Startup Onramp program, please contact Ms Trevilyan at hello@CAPreneurs.com.au to discuss an appointment time, or visit their website at https://capreneurs.com.au/