LEADING LADIES: Rocky school ranked in Qld's top 3

PASSIONATE about her agriculture, Felicity Weier wanted to incorporate her love for the land into her university career when she graduated from Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School.

The talented 17-year-old was among 70 per cent of her cohort who was OP eligible, with all of them receiving university offers.

These results ranked the Rocky school third in the state based on OP results, putting them among some of the most prestigious schools in Brisbane.

Originally from Theodore, Felicity joined the RGGS family in year 11 as a boarder.

It wasn't until her last semester of high school, when her agriculture teacher planted the seed of a medical imagery, that she thought about the pathway.

Felicity was now settled into her second week of a four-year course at Queensland University of Technology to fulfil her dreams in agriculture radiology.

Felicity Weier graduated from Rockhampton Girls Grammar School last year. CONTRIBUTED

"It's a very versatile degree and I would like to head back into regional Queensland when I am finished," she said.

Felicity said her teachers played a huge role in helping her decide her future.

"We had information sessions and university representatives from each college visit," she said.

"It's such an inclusive place and the teachers are really passionate about their job, they pushed us to reach our goals."

Principal at RGGS, Christine Hills, was proud of each of the girls who helped rank their school among the top 10 in the state.

A study of last year's OP outcomes in Queensland by The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Employment, Education and Training identified ranks based on proportion of year 12's eligible for an OP, the average OP of the students and the socio-economic status of the school.

"This is fantastic news for our girls and for the staff that work with them," said Principal Christine Hills.

"The success of a school in OP is not about just how many students graduate with an OP... the more important question is what proportion of a class is aspiring to university pathways."

Chair of the Committee, MP Andrew Laming said the approach to tertiary preparation at Girls Grammar meant that "more girls were eligible for an OP than would have been if they were at another school".

Principal Hills said these outcomes at Girls Grammar spoke firmly to the school's belief that the girls won't get lost in the crowd.

"It is important to be able to provide an option outside of Brisbane where the outcomes are the best in the state but also where our parents can still be involved in their children's education and visit them regularly," she said.

"Instead of encouraging students to move out of university pathways, we believe that we can help them achieve that dream."