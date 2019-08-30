Leading lawn bowlers on way to Rocky

GEARING UP: QRI Rockhampton branch president Garry Simpson, secretary/treasurer David Hatfield and Victoria Park Bowls Club president Garry Walker are counting down to the start of the state carnival.

GEARING UP: QRI Rockhampton branch president Garry Simpson, secretary/treasurer David Hatfield and Victoria Park Bowls Club president Garry Walker are counting down to the start of the state carnival. Jann Houley

LAWN BOWLS: More than 150 bowlers are getting ready to roll at the annual QRI state carnival in Rockhampton.

Fifty-two mixed triples teams will contest the three-day event to be played on the greens of Victoria Park and Diggers Memorial bowls clubs.

The carnival, now in its 71st year, has attracted bowlers from 10 centres across the state.

They will be vying for selection in the 20-strong Queensland team to contest the Australian titles in Victoria in March next year.

QRI Rockhampton branch president Garry Simpson said there would be keen competition on the greens and plenty of socialising off them.

"Some of the players have been coming to this event for 30 to 40 years,” he said.

"It's a great social occasion and allows a lot of them to catch up.

"The competition proper will be fantastic. There will be three days of non-stop action on the two greens at the two clubs.

"I'm rapt with the standard of the teams; we've got current and former state players nominated.”

Simpson said teams skipped by locals Trent Smalley, Bob Neilsen, Dave Hatfield and Fred Carrington could well be in the mix.

The carnival starts on Sunday with a welcome barbecue at Victoria Park.

The carnival will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and culminate with the awards dinner at the Rockhampton Jockey Club on Wednesday night.