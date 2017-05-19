Leading Quay St charge

BUMPER TIME: Project manager Luke Stanke, of Rockhampton family business Stanke Electrical, is contracted to do the lighting along Quay St.

LOCAL family business Stanke Electrical is leading the charge in an Australian- first $2million transform- ation, but some are not convinced Rocky locals are getting their fair share.

Luke Stanke and a team of four are among the many Central Queenslanders sharing in the $36million Rockhampton Riverbank Redevelopment along

Quay St.

For Mr Stanke, electrical services and smart technologies project manager, winning Rockhampton Regional Council's tender offers a sense of security with six months of full-time work behind him, and months to come as stages 1c and 1d are rolled out.

But another massive tender win has Rocky businessman Ken Hay concerned his fellow locals are missing out on big council dollars.

The owner of K&S Timber said he did not compete for

a share in the redevelop- ment, but he spoke on

behalf of the business community when he

called on council to put locals first.

"Being local and rate- payers, we have suffered

a fair bit as everybody knows with the weather and such, so I would believe it would be better if the money had been kept in Rockhampton and spread around instead of going out,” said Mr Hay, a businessman of 47 years.

But Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow was

quick to allay his concerns, saying council policy put local business first.

Under the Local Preference Policy, the council is prepared to pay up to 12% more to buy from a local business.

"Last year we saw almost $60 million - which is about 77% of our goods and services spend - injected into the local economy,” Cr Strelow said.

"Some of the things we could not buy locally included the runway lights for the airport and the specialist machine which does the resealing of some of our roads.

"Thursday, we showed dozens of local businesses

at the small business forum what opportunities for work were coming up and what they need to do.

"We know some of our businesses our struggling and our Local Preference Policy gives them the

best chance of securing work with (the) council while ensuring our ratepayers are getting value for money.”

Gold Coast company Bland to Brilliant beat JMAC from Brisbane and Rockhampton developer JM Kelly for the landscaping tender.

Cr Strelow said Bland to Brilliant was selected in part because it "represented significantly better value for money” for ratepayers, with the successful tender of $603,000 more than $180,000 less than the local contractor's tender.