League clubs rally for player with life-threatening illness

Christian Hermann is being treated in the intensive care unit at the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane where he has been placed in an induced coma in an effort to treat a rare condition, Guillain-Barré syndrome.

LAST week, Christian Hermann ran out with his Rustlers team mates, ready to show his skills on the field and in with a shot at selection in the CQ Capras under-13 side.

Now he is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital.

The young rugby league player, well known among the local sporting community, faces a long road to recovery and full mobility.

For the second time Christian has been hit by the devastating nerve condition Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The condition, which attacks the peripheral nervous system, rarely strikes twice.

But about 10 minutes into the game at Blackwater last week, the Cathedral College student left the field with tingling and numbness in his legs.

He was flown to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital within a day of the symptoms re-appearing.

Luke Peachey from the Brothers Rugby League club said the community was rallying behind the family to help with treatment and travel costs.

"The Rockhampton community, in particular the rugby league community as a whole, has been amazing,” he said.

"All the clubs ... they've all got behind this really worthwhile cause and have supported this young man who is obviously going through a really tough time.”

"Everyone is there to assist this young man as he goes through this fight for a second time, which is virtually unheard of.”

As a result of the syndrome, Christian has been paralysed and will only be able to communicate with eye movements once he is woken from the coma.

Luke said the club was in talks with the Men of League and Former Origin Greats about the donation of a laptop to help Christian communicate again.

At the last home game for the junior rugby league Friday night, Brothers will raise funds through gold coin donations and the sale of raffle tickets with a major prize of a signed Broncos jersey donated by club CEO Paul White, a former Rockhampton player and police officer.

The Cathedral College principal Rob Alexander said the school community was praying for the Hermann family.

"We've been in regular contact with Christian's family and we're keeping his classmates up to date with how he is going,” he said.

"Many of our students and their families are involved in Brothers' Rugby League and we support the clubs' efforts in their outreach to the Hermanns at this time.”

WHAT IS GBS?