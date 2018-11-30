Menu
FANCY FOOTWORK: Rhys Wesser playing for the Queensland Corrective Services in the Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day.
Rugby League

League funds for drought aid climb to $18K

Pam McKay
by
30th Nov 2018 8:56 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The total raised for Drought Angels from last weekend's charity rugby league event will be "close to $18,000, if not a bit more”, according to Mitch Berry.

About 1000 attended the Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day at Browne Park on Saturday, which was organised by police officers Berry and Justin Dickinson.

The program included a junior coaching clinic and three games of rugby league.

The Queensland Police Service and Brothers women's teams played out an 18-all draw, Brothers beat the CQ Capras 20-18 in the Old Boys clash and Queensland Corrective Services ran out comfortable 46-24 winners over the QPS in the headline act.

Former NRL stars Rhys Wesser, Scott Minto, Alan Rothery, Casey McGuire, John Buttigieg, PJ Marsh, Justin Loomans and Jamie Simpson also threw their support behind the event, helping with the clinic and playing in the main game.

Berry was impressed by the incredible community support and said the feedback had been really positive.

"Everyone loved it. They said it was a great atmosphere and a great day and it was thoroughly entertaining,” he said.

"I'm just so happy with what we raised. It will be close to $18,000, if not a bit more.”

Berry would love to see the event become a fixture on the local calendar, with a different charity to benefit each year.

