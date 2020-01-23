League legend excited for Capras entry into QRLW

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Capras entry into the inaugural state-wide women’s competition will provide great opportunities for local talent, according to league legend Steve Walters.

The three-time NRL premiership winner’s visit to Rockhampton yesterday coincided with the announcement of SMW Group as the major sponsor of the Capras women and the front-of-jersey sponsor for the Capras men.

Rockhampton-born Walters now works for Mine Super and was in the city for a meeting with SMW, a leading mining and industry services provider.

“I always look forward to a trip up to Rocky, and it’s just good timing to see the announcement,” he said.

“It’s great to see all the advances in the game with the girls and it’s great to see the support and what’s happening there.

“Whenever you watch anyone play sport you can tell how excited they are to play. I think that’s the most exciting bit for the girls and why people like to watch it.

JOINING FORCES: CQ Capras CEO Peter White, women’s coach Amanda Ohl, SMW Group’s Brad Neven and men’s coach David Faiumu at yesterday’s sponsorship announcement. Picture Allan Reinikka

“They rip in, don’t they? I think they used the word ‘raw’ today. Sometimes it’s a bit unrefined, it hasn’t been coached and it’s just talent and enthusiasm there.

“If you want to play it’s great that you’ve got those opportunities now.”

Capras CEO Peter White said the club was “very pleased and proud” to have SMW Group broaden their long-running involvement with the club.

SMW Group executive general manager and Capras old boy Brad Neven said the sponsorship deal was an “exciting opportunity” for the local family-owned business.

He said the new women’s competition was fantastic for the region.

“It’s important that we create those same pathways for our young women and girls to aspire to play in the women’s NRL, the same way the boys get that opportunity,” he said

“I’ve had a long association with rugby league in Central Queensland. It’s a passion, it’s a family hobby but I just want to see the region continue to be developed and provide those opportunities.

“That’s why we’ve got the likes of David (Faiumu) and Amanda (Ohl) as our head coaches who are going to provide that guidance and skill development for our kids and pathways through to the NRL.

“It’s a proven recipe and we just need to convince the rest of the community to keep their kids at home, to go to school here, to go to university here, get jobs here and they can still get that pathway through to the NRL.”