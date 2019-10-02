League-rattling AFL trade mooted

Gold Coast’s top picks in the 2018 draft - South Australians Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine, and Victorian Ben King. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

GOLD Coast are willing to trade picks 1 and 2, and could use them for a mega-deal with Adelaide.

Suns list manager Craig Cameron says the club's top selections in the national draft aren't off the trade table, with a former Sun calling on the club to trade both for two ready-made stars.

After being awarded pick 1 as part of their AFL assistance package, most expect the Suns to use the picks on Carey Grammar schoolmates and friends - and clear top two talents in the draft - Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson.

But Cameron said the Suns would consider dealing the selections if the price is right.

"They're not off the table, but the players at the top of this year's draft are exceptional," he said.

"I would take something extraordinary to move those selections.

"But it would be silly for us to say they're off the table - we have to look at all the ways we can to improve our football club. I haven't had too many calls on them as yet."

Could the Suns trade for the Crouch brothers?

Former Suns midfielder Michael Barlow has suggested the club should trade both picks to Adelaide to try and get both Brad and Matt Crouch.

Brad has been linked to Gold Coast and is reportedly seeking a five-year, $5 million deal, while Matt's name has been thrown up by at least one media commentator as a potential inclusion in the move.

"This is one from left-field a bit, but if it was Matt and Brad Crouch for picks one and two, is that the answer to bringing players in?" Barlow said.

"Matt and Brad Crouch, if they're going to come at this stage of their career, they're going to play the rest of their careers out and that club would become a lot better quicker.

"They'll get some talented kids in through all the other draft picks they have and back themselves to keep the kids they bring in on the back of being a bit more successful quicker.

"If you bring both of the Crouch brothers in, that club becomes a lot more consistent through the middle and a lot more competitive."

However Barlow also said if the Suns wanted to stay in this year's draft, they could instead trade South Australian Jack Lukosius, who they took with pick 2 last year, along with this year's pick 2 in exchange for the Crouch brothers.

"This is probably one for Trade Radio, but Jack Lukosius, whether they're going to keep him. If you're going to bring in the Crouch boys, do you give Lukosius to Adelaide and hold onto pick one or whatever it might be, I think they're in a good position now," he said.

"They've got a few different ways to skin this cat heading into 2020 and beyond."