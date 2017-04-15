League teams ready to turn it on at Browne Park

RUGBY LEAGUE: There will be a feast of action on offer at Browne Park this weekend as nine teams take part in the Warba Wangaranya Rugby League Carnival.

Formerly known as the Reconciliation Carnival and hosted by Central Queensland Indigenous Development, this year's event is being run by Darumbal Community Youth Services.

Carnival organiser James Mundy said the carnival name meant "One Together" in traditional Darumbal language and the event slogan was "One Community, One People, One Game".

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Mundy who had to find an alternate venue when the recent floods meant Victoria Park was not going to be available.

He said it was fantastic to be able to stage the event at Browne Park, the home of the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras.

Reigning champions CQ Black Magic will be back to defend their title in the men's division and will start as the carnival favourites this year.

But the five other teams - Mission Murris United (Woorabinda), Lawto's Legends (Rockhampton), Ian Munns Memorial (Woorabinda), Gladstone United and the Descendants (Rockhampton) - will be keen to stamp their authority on the carnival.

Three women's teams will also take part this weekend.

The Emu Park Emus will start as favourites after their win in the Schwarz Excavation Nines in February but they can expect some tough competition from the Bowen Buccaneers and the Highlanders.

Mundy said the carnival always produced highly entertaining and fast flowing footy and he expected more of the same this weekend.

"The footy's always of a high standard so we're really looking to some great games," he said.

"We will also have a cultural ceremony as part of the official opening from 11.30am on Saturday. As part of that, all teams and coaching staff will be part of a smoking ceremony and a cultural gift exchange."

Gates open at 8am both days, with preliminary games to be played from 9am on Saturday, and the semis and finals from 9am on Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, pensioners and children under 17 are free.