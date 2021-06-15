Leahy to join Women in Voice stars at Pilbeam

Kate Leahy will perform the title track to her new album, Stone to the Ground, when she joins four other artists at the inaugural Women in Voice performance in Rockhampton.

She wrote the piece after her musical career came to a “screeching halt” with the birth of her first daughter nearly six years ago.

“I was living in Germany, and there was no-one to look after her while I went to rehearsals,” she said.

“But I fell in love with her, hard, and a creative person is always going to find a way to express themselves, otherwise they implode.”

While she is now back in Yeppoon, raising two little girls, Ms Leahy still managed to record the three tracks with her old band in Germany.

“I would record a vocal track and send it to them, then they’d record an instrumental track and send it back,” she said.

“It was a true labour of love, mixed and mastered right here in Central Queensland.”

She said her style of performance was personal and intimate, as she loved connecting with her audience and telling them what her songs were about.

Women in Voice Rockhampton 2021

The Women in Voice festival, which has been a favourite with Brisbane audiences for more than 30 years, will give her the opportunity to speak from the heart.

“I think it’s incredibly brave for women with kids to make that space, to get up there and perform despite the logistics,” she said.

“I want my own girls to know, whether they choose motherhood or not, they don’t have to be stuck on a path they’re not interested in.”

Ms Leahy will release Stone to the Ground at the end of June.

And on Saturday, July 17, she will be one of five women to grace the Pilbeam Theatre stage, helping her fellow artists to shine.

Presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, Women in Voice is a Lock&Hock Production performance supported by the Queensland government through Arts Queensland.