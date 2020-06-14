Leaked polling shows Opposition is struggling

THE LNP is trailing Labor in crucial marginal seats that must be won for the Opposition to form government at the looming October election.

For the second time in just two days, LNP internal polling was leaked, with only about 20 weeks left until voters head to the ballot box.

The revelations are the latest damaging leak of internal polling amid concerns among senior LNP figures, donors and members that Ms Frecklington is leading the party to yet another election loss. The figures show the LNP lagging in the marginal Labor-held electorates of Mansfield, Gaven and Redlands in what could be a blow for the party's election hopes.

The polling suggests the party has fallen well behind Labor in the seat of Mount Ommaney, while the results are neck-and-neck in Glass House and the LNP is still ahead in Currumbin.

While the latest YouGov poll showed the LNP leading Labor on a two-party preferred basis, its own polling suggests the party could face defeat in some of the electorates it has previously declared as target seats.

Yesterday, ambitious Broadwater MP David Crisafulli, returning from a tour of north Queensland, wouldn't definitively rule out a leadership challenge.

According to the internal polling figures, Labor is leading the LNP in the Gold Coast-based electorate of Gaven on a two-party preferred basis of 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

The seat is held by Labor's Meaghan Scanlon, who snared the seat off the LNP at the 2017 election by less than 400 votes after preferences.

The poll also suggests Labor is ahead of the LNP 55 per cent to 45 per cent in Mansfield, on Brisbane's southside, which the Government took at the 2017 election with a margin of 1.6 per cent.

Meaghan Scanlon at State Parliament .Pic Annette Dew



In Mount Ommaney, the LNP is trailing Labor 58 per cent to 42 per cent, the poll says, while the LNP is ahead of Labor 52 per cent to 48 per cent in Currumbin. In Redlands, the polling shows Labor is just ahead of the LNP 51 per cent to 49 per cent - suggesting the Government could be on track to hold the seat after it clinched it from the LNP in 2017 with a margin of about 3 per cent.

In Glass House, held by LNP frontbencher Andrew Powell, the poll shows both parties at 50 per cent each on a two-party preferred basis. The latest YouGov poll conducted by The Courier-Mail showed the LNP ahead of Labor on a two-party preferred basis of 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

The LNP has named Redlands, Mansfield, Gaven, Aspley and Maiwar as among its targets.