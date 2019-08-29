Leaked video shows new iPhone 11

The phone will have triple rear-camera and optical lens capabilities.

The phone will have triple rear-camera and optical lens capabilities.

An unofficial video has appeared on YouTube showing very convincing models of the rumoured 6.1-inch iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro.

The new iPhones are expected to be launched in just a few weeks time but so many leaks have happened that we already have a pretty good idea of what they might look like.

The phones in the ConceptsiPhone video are only dummy models based on the leaks and rumours so far.

However, experts think that they could be pretty close to the real deal.

What we do know is that Apple will almost certainly introduce a new smartphone processor.

Each year Apple upgrades its A-series chips to give new iPhones boosted performance.

We're expecting an Apple A13 chip set for the iPhone 11 - which will likely provide significant speed boosts.

The Sun spoke to mobile expert Dan Ives, a top industry watcher who believes we'll see three cameras on the back of the new iPhone.

"This next phone will all be about triple rear-camera capabilities, with enhanced optical lens capabilities a major selling point," said Ives, a managing director at Wedbush Securities.

"There could also be significantly enhanced face recognition technology and some other hardware/design enhancements to catalyse upgrades."

One rumour suggested that an under-screen fingerprint scanner was in the works, although this might not be available in all regions.

Apple is also rumoured to be improving the water resistance of its phones and their ability to take pictures in low lighting.

While we've seen an influx of foldable phones from brands like Samsung (Samsung Galaxy Fold) and Huawei (Huawei Mate X), Ives thinks we won't see a foldable iPhone from Apple until 2020.

"We believe Apple is late to the game on the foldable phone front vs. Samsung," said Ives, who thinks the brand is "playing behind the eight ball" on foldable phones - waiting to see whether they take off.

Three new iPhones are expected to be released on September 10.

One will be the standard iPhone 11 and the other two are expected to be different sizes of the iPhone 11 Pro, which should be 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches respectively.

Our best guess is that the phone will turn up in your local Apple Store on Friday, September 25

