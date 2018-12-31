Leaner drivers pulled over by police

POLICE have pulled over a car containing two female learner drivers who were travelling from Brisbane to Townsville without the required licenced supervisor.

The women aged 27 and 21 have been directed to stay at the Puma service station at Marlborough until a driver with the appropriate licence can join them.

Learner drivers are required to have a supervisor beside them - someone who holds a valid open licence for the class of vehicle being driven and has held the licence for at least one year.