Leanne’s burgers are the best

Mellissa, Leanne and John Russell's burgers were voted number one in Central Queensland. Picture Jann Houley.

THE burgers are big and they’re fresh at Leanne’s On Berserker and that’s the key to their popularity, says owner Leanne Russell.

The North Rockhampton takeaway outlet was today crowned the winner of The Morning Bulletin’s hunt to find the best burgers in Central Queensland.

In an online poll conducted this week, readers lodged their nominations before narrowing those down to the top 10 contenders.

In the final vote which closed at 11am today, Leanne’s On Berserker came out on top with a 24 per cent majority.

Finishing in second place was Crazy Joker, Rockhampton (19 per cent), while Wandal Road Convenience Store sat third with 15 per cent of the total votes.

Mrs Russell was elated at the poll result and provided the best indication that it had come without any “insider voting.”

“Oh, wow, that’s great, I didn’t even know it (poll) was on,” she said when informed of the result.

According to Mrs Russell, the key to a good burger is pretty simple.

“Ours are fresh, made as you order, and they’re big. Our most popular burgers are the works, fish, and mince burgers.” Mrs Russell has operated Leanne’s On Berserker for 17 years and she put the success of the business down to her hard-working staff and the public.

“We’ve got to thank the public for their ongoing support,” she said.