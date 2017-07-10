Learn-driver's shocking case of extremely dangerous driving

A LEARNER driver this morning provided the most "inappropriate” of excuses for deliberately driving without head lights on a wet Rockhampton street at 2.30am.

Rockhampton woman Eliza-Jane Rebecca Barnes was pulled over by police around 2.30am on May 22, 2016.

Police prosecutor Kathy Stafford told the court the 28-year-old was given strict instructions by police to leave her vehicle and walk home.

"Minutes later the same officers observed the silver patrol exit Chappell St in Kawana,” the court heard.

"Her head lights were switched off and she sped sharply, accelerating past police.

"Barnes was forced to break hard to avoid colliding with another vehicle at a set of lights.

"She was then observed by other officers doing speeds of up to 100km/h in a 60km/h zone. She also sped through a red light.”

The excuse provided in court?

Barnes and her passenger did not want to walk home as "it was raining and they feared it would make them wet and cold and they would get sick”.

She pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug possession.

Chappell St, Kawana. File

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said her excuse for driving was rather "childlike” and claimed Barnes had no money to get a taxi.

"She says she was scared to walk home because of the rain and firmly believes the red light was in fact orange,” Mr Beard told the court.

Mr Beard submitted a letter of reference saying his client had done a "silly act”.

It was not taken lightly by Magistrate Catherine Benson.

"This is far from a silly act. This is extremely dangerous...” Magistrate Benson told the court.

"Speeding, the red light, directly ignored directions. This is more than immature, it is entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Barnes was handed a six-month probation order for the dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop. She was also disqualified from driving for the mandatory two years and a conviction was recorded.

She was fined $750 for the drug possession.