Learn how to keep your home safe with CQMA

DO YOU want to learn how to undertake simple home repairs and fire safety measures?

Central Queensland's Multicultural Association has teamed with other local groups to offer a free home maintenance workshop on Saturday March 30 from 2pm to 5pm.

It will be held at Building 41 Room 39 of CQU's Northside campus; turn right off the main entrance into Buzacott Circle.

This inaugural workshop was funded by the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants program in response to expressions of need from the community.

It will be hosted by the Indian Association of CQ in partnership with CQMA Home Maintenance volunteers, CAMS program and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Afternoon tea will be provided.

The maintenance workshop is one of many programs offered by CQMA's project coordinators and volunteers.

Others include a women's program, English conversation and preparation for English testing, swimming, learning to drive, dance and the Taste of the World festival on May 18.

Phone 0438 751 974 or email cqma_inc@hotmail.com for more information.