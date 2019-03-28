Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dawn Hay, Theresa Stanke, Neeta Ferdous, Supaporn Sangkhako and Dev Kumari Shrestha at CQMA
Dawn Hay, Theresa Stanke, Neeta Ferdous, Supaporn Sangkhako and Dev Kumari Shrestha at CQMA Jann Houley
Community

Learn how to keep your home safe with CQMA

JANN HOULEY
by
28th Mar 2019 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DO YOU want to learn how to undertake simple home repairs and fire safety measures?

Central Queensland's Multicultural Association has teamed with other local groups to offer a free home maintenance workshop on Saturday March 30 from 2pm to 5pm.

It will be held at Building 41 Room 39 of CQU's Northside campus; turn right off the main entrance into Buzacott Circle.

This inaugural workshop was funded by the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants program in response to expressions of need from the community.

It will be hosted by the Indian Association of CQ in partnership with CQMA Home Maintenance volunteers, CAMS program and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Afternoon tea will be provided.

The maintenance workshop is one of many programs offered by CQMA's project coordinators and volunteers.

Others include a women's program, English conversation and preparation for English testing, swimming, learning to drive, dance and the Taste of the World festival on May 18.

Phone 0438 751 974 or email cqma_inc@hotmail.com for more information.

cqma cquniversity rockhampton diy projects
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    premium_icon Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    Business Rocky mayor taking Bernard Salt's predictions that Rocky won't make the top 20 Australian cities in 2054 as a challenge

    Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    premium_icon Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    News More than 250mm has fallen since Monday

    Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    premium_icon Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    News Both sides of politics want the road duplicated

    #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    premium_icon #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    Rural A Marlborough farming family have made an unlikely house pet