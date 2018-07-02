Learn to chip like Adam Scott at coaching clinics in Rocky

Matt Ballard will run clinics in Rockhampton this week.

Matt Ballard will run clinics in Rockhampton this week. Alistair Brightman

GOLF: A PGA teaching professional who has coached some of the game's greats, including US Masters champion Adam Scott, will be sharing his expertise in Rockhampton this week.

Matt Ballard will conduct "How to play the short game” clinics as part of the Ian Weigh Toyota Pro-Am 2018 being held at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

A professional golfer and coach, Ballard is a former winner of the Rockhampton Pro-Am, his name etched on the honour board alongside the legendary Greg Norman.

Ballard has worked with players including European tour winner Sam Brazel, Japan PGA winner Adam Bland and Michael Sim, a former top 50 player in the world rankings.

He will conduct his coaching clinics on Thursday and Friday, depending on demand.

Contact Karen at the Rockhampton Golf Club on 4927 3311 for bookings and times.