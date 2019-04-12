Learn what it takes to become the next big writer

STORY tellers, readers, writers and lovers of words will be able to sink their teeth into a festival of literary delight, when the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival kicks off in Yeppoon next month.

Workshops, author talks and an opening night cocktail party will provide something for every bookworm or literary lover.

The festival will be held at venues in and around James Street in the Yeppoon town centre from May 31-June 2.

Festival director Nene Davies said the event is for everyone who loves to read, write or be creative.

"This festival is for us all; readers, writers and storytellers - in fact, anyone who is passionate about the written word. It's for emerging writers, established authors, book lovers and readers everywhere,” Ms Davies said.

"The weekend promises to be a fantastic opportunity for people to dip their fingers in the creativity well and meet lots of like minded people at the same time.”

The festival will feature 23 different events including a high tea, an opening night, an evening panel discussion in the Town Hall, JUTE Theatre Company writing development, CQU Creative Arts Research Training Academy Life Writing, children's story time, in conversation events and publishing, author branding and social media sessions.

On June 1, Shark Tank's Steve Baxton, author David Hunt and Graziher publisher Claire Dunne will draw in the crowds at a relaxed setting with a fund-raising bar and snacks available.

The festival's marketing and communications coordinator Nicky Way said it had been a great learning experience for the whole committee despite the nerves.

"We started planning for the Writers Festival about eight months ago and now here we are just 8 weeks from the event,” she said.

"I've been involved in marketing and planning events for many years, but this has been the first time I've been involved in the whole process, from an idea to an actual festival.

"It's been an amazing experience and it's given me a real appreciation for all the voluntary work and the many hours people in communities like Yeppoon put in to get an event off the ground.”

Local author Amy Andrew, literary lover Sarah Thomasson, speculative fiction novelist Shelley Nolan Russell and festival adviser and media coordinator Lincoln Bertoli also came on board to make the event possible.

m.Media Strategy was credited as the creative powerhouse behind the branding and online presence for the festival.

Ms Davies said the team had been blown away by the support of the sponsors, local businesses and the community leading up to the event.

"We have a wonderful array of events to choose from and tickets are selling fast,” Ms Davies said.

"The festival could open up a whole new world of creativity and inspiration for your writing, reading and literary adventures.

"We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful part of the world.”