28°
News

Drunk driver, 10 beers down was 'soberest person at party'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 1st May 2017 4:03 PM
Kateena Kemp who had a Learners permit drank about 10 beers throughout the day, then decided to drive
Kateena Kemp who had a Learners permit drank about 10 beers throughout the day, then decided to drive Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DRIVER with only a Learner's permit who had 10 beers throughout the day was the soberest person at the party.

That's why she drove in the middle of the night, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on April 28

Kateena Kemp pleaded guilty to not properly displaying L plates and drink driving after being pulled over by police on April 1 about 1.30am on German St, Norman Gardens.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the vehicle didn't have any registration plates on it at the time and it had been registered the day before.

She said L Plates were also not displayed.

Ms Marsden said Kemp told police she had drunk 10 Tooheys Extra Dry during the day with her BAC was 0.129.

Kemp said she was the soberest person so she drove.

Kemp was fined $150 for failing to display L plates and $650 for drink driving. Her license has been disqualified for four months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drink driver editors picks learners permit rockhampton magistrates court

Drunk driver, 10 beers down was 'soberest person at party'

Drunk driver, 10 beers down was 'soberest person at party'

She drank a number of beers throughout the day

Pregnant woman drove disqualified to visit prisoner boyfriend

Capricorn Correction Centre prison generic.

He's not getting out any time soon

Gallery: Mt Morgan celebrates in style for annual bash

Mt Morgan State School flower power float which won its third straight prize.

Community shares in colourful 40th birthday bash

Yeppoon teen powers up world crossfit rankings

Yeppoon's Kolby Green goes through a workout under the watchful eye of coach Luke Guinane.

Kolby Green qualifies for Reebok Crossfit Games in America

Local Partners

Hundreds of jobs created as $1 CQ mine reopens

Blair Athol Mine will restart operations after being closed five years

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

ED Sheeran has beaten ABBA to become the longest-running No.1 in Australian chart history, after spending 15 weeks at No.1.

Gallery: Mt Morgan celebrates in style for annual bash

Mt Morgan State School flower power float which won its third straight prize.

Community shares in colourful 40th birthday bash

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED FAMILY HOME

7 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $555,000

Beyond the front fence awaits a RICH home that is free flowing and ELEGANT at every turn… With a beautiful FLOWING DESIGN... - Built by master Craftsman, Mark...

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

1/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $320,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $589,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!