Drunk driver, 10 beers down was 'soberest person at party'

A DRIVER with only a Learner's permit who had 10 beers throughout the day was the soberest person at the party.

That's why she drove in the middle of the night, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on April 28

Kateena Kemp pleaded guilty to not properly displaying L plates and drink driving after being pulled over by police on April 1 about 1.30am on German St, Norman Gardens.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the vehicle didn't have any registration plates on it at the time and it had been registered the day before.

She said L Plates were also not displayed.

Ms Marsden said Kemp told police she had drunk 10 Tooheys Extra Dry during the day with her BAC was 0.129.

Kemp said she was the soberest person so she drove.

Kemp was fined $150 for failing to display L plates and $650 for drink driving. Her license has been disqualified for four months.