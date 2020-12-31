Learner driver’s McDonalds craving costs him $800

A learner driver had cravings for McDonalds which cost him $800.

Angelo Anfernee Warner pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving while holding a learner’s licence, failing to display L plates and driving while holding a learner’s licence but not under the supervision of an open licence holder.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Warner driving a white Mazda hatchback on Lawrie St, Gracemere, at 10.20am on October 25.

He said Warner did not have his L plates on display and his passenger only had a learner’s permit.

Sgt Janes said Warner had a blood-alcohol content reading of .034 and told police he had drunk spiced rum the night before and was en route to McDonalds.

Warner was disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to pay $800 in fines. Traffic convictions were recorded.