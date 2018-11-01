Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Toyota Camry was being used as an Uber car. Picture: Bill Hearne
The Toyota Camry was being used as an Uber car. Picture: Bill Hearne
Breaking

Learner motorcyclist dead after crashing into Uber car

by Derrick Krusche
1st Nov 2018 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER motorcyclist has died after a smash involving an Uber driver in Sydney's southeast early this morning.

The 32-year-old man collided with the Toyota Camry while travelling on Southern Cross Drive in Kensington just after 1am.

A man died at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
A man died at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne

Paramedics rushed to help the man and commenced CPR but he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Distraught witnesses were visibly shaken and were seen being comforted by emergency crews.

The male driver of the Toyota escaped injury and was taken by police to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Emergency crews tried desperately to save the man. Picture: Bill Hearne
Emergency crews tried desperately to save the man. Picture: Bill Hearne
Distraught witnesses at the scene were visibly shaken. Pics Bill Hearne
Distraught witnesses at the scene were visibly shaken. Pics Bill Hearne

 

Police confirmed his Toyota was being used as an Uber car.

Detectives have launched a probe into circumstances surrounding the crash and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The fatal crash brings this year's road toll in NSW to 307, compared to 384 at the same time last year.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

The Learner bike at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
The Learner bike at the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
kensington learner motorcyclist southern cross drive uber

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners