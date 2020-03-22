Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

by Lea Emery
22nd Mar 2020 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER motorbike rider has been caught doing almost double the 100km/h speed limit during a trip through northern New South Wales on the weekend.

The 39-year-old Bangalow man was allegedly clocked travelling about 190km/h on the M1 at Billinudgel on his red Ducati motorbike

He was later stopped near Tweed Valley Way.

Police allege the man was on a NSW learner permit at the time.

His licence was immediately suspended for six months and the number plates on the motorcycle seized.

The rider was also breached for travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Originally published as Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

learner licence licence suspension speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

        Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

        News Read our free story with the latest local info you need to know about the COVID-19 pandemic.

        State and Fed Govts spend millions for COVID-19 vaccine

        premium_icon State and Fed Govts spend millions for COVID-19 vaccine

        News Queensland is racing to develop and fast track a world-leading vaccine for...

        Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

        premium_icon Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

        News Another accident has occurred at one of CQ’s most notorious stretches of road.

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        News Free information about what defendants need to know and do, where to seek advice...