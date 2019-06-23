Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a learner driver in an allegedly stolen vehicle during a late night traffic stop and charged him with drink driving.
Police have arrested a learner driver in an allegedly stolen vehicle during a late night traffic stop and charged him with drink driving. File
Crime

Learner teen in stolen car charged with drink driving

Stuart Cumming
by
23rd Jun 2019 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a learner driver in an allegedly stolen vehicle during a late night traffic stop and charged him with drink driving.

Officers said the 16-year-old Mountain Creek boy had two girls, 15 and 16, as passengers when they stopped him in a Hyundai i30 on Alexandra Parade at Alexandra Headland about 2am Sunday.

He gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.049.

The car was allegedly stolen from Beach Rd at Maroochydore only hours earlier.

It was one of six vehicles reported stolen on the Coast at the weekend.

They included a 1947 Harley Davidson motorcycle taken from Nambour North Connection Rd at Yandina on Friday night and a white Subaru Forester taken from Merchants Parade at Marcoola between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday.

A silver, 2006 VW Kombi van was taken from River Esplanade at Mooloolaba between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning and a silver 2008 Toyota Hilux was stolen from Elm St in Cooroy at 5.15am on Saturday.

A blue 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was also taken from Cooroy, stolen from a Wattle St address on Friday night.

Anyone with information can call Police Link on 131 444.

alexandra headland drink driving editors picks police stolen car sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    NITE LIFE: Cold weather didn't stop crowds from clubbing

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Cold weather didn't stop crowds from clubbing

    Entertainment Photos taken at Ginger Mule, Heritage Hotel and Zodiac Nightclub in Rockhampton's CBD

    • 23rd Jun 2019 3:16 PM
    Colts coach upbeat despite team's defeat

    premium_icon Colts coach upbeat despite team's defeat

    Rugby Union Team battles hard before strong finish from Gladstone

    • 23rd Jun 2019 2:41 PM
    Police: Car involved in Rocky crash was stolen

    premium_icon Police: Car involved in Rocky crash was stolen

    News Dog squad deployed during hunt for duo

    Rockhampton suburbia themed piece wins Bayton Award 2019

    premium_icon Rockhampton suburbia themed piece wins Bayton Award 2019

    Art & Theatre A PANOPTIC or 'whole of scene' visual narrative drawing wins