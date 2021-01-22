Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Concept designs for the Rockhampton Airport masterplan.
Concept designs for the Rockhampton Airport masterplan.
Food & Entertainment

Lease awarded to food outlet at Rockhampton Airport

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australian company Cater Care has been awarded the tender for the new retail, cafe and bar premises at the Rockhampton Airport, with a fit-out expected to commence soon.

Rockhampton Regional Council opened the applications for the three retail and food and beverage premises lease in September and Cater Care was awarded the contract in November.

Tenders for the fit-out at the 2 Brothers cafe, located at the airport, were online this week with a project budget of $250,000 to $500,000.

Trades included tiling, painting, metalwork, ceilings, electrical services and waterproofing.

It was previously reported from council documents that a fit-out was expected to take six weeks.

A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport.
A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport.

Cater Care provides catering and facilities to retirement and aged cares, business, government, health, education and mining sites and they also operate quick service restaurants, cafes, bars and grab ‘n’ go outlets, specialising in airports and shopping centres.

As one of Australia’s largest airport concession operators, Cater Care was awarded the airport retail concession contract at Mackay Airport in 2018 where it brought in Red Rooster and Boost Juice.

The cafe from the bar perspective.
The cafe from the bar perspective.

The new Rockhampton Airport premises are part of a $41 million upgrade.

Two of the new premises, one bar/cafe and one news/gift store, would be located on the “airside”, after guests have gone through security.

There would be one “grab and co cafe” on the “landside”, before airport security.

Rockhampton Regional Council owns and manages the airport, including all airside and landside operations, terminals, carparking and associated land holdings.

The Rockhampton Airport is the largest local government owned and operated airport in Australia by measure of passenger numbers and aircraft movements.

Alliance Airlines also lodged development application plans this month to build a hangar and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

The proposal plans include a carpark with 80 spaces.

boost juice cater care red rooster rockhampton airport rockhampton airport master plan tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman’s lounge

        Premium Content Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman’s lounge

        News Police made the discovery close to Carly Michelle Chambers’ front door.

        Man crashes motorbike into fence

        Premium Content Man crashes motorbike into fence

        News He suffered facial injuries in the incident.

        UPDATE: Vehicle ‘crashes into tree’ at Cawarral

        Premium Content UPDATE: Vehicle ‘crashes into tree’ at Cawarral

        News Emergency services crews are responding to a report that a man was in the...

        ‘Great mate’: School mourns death of student in tragic crash

        Premium Content ‘Great mate’: School mourns death of student in tragic crash

        News “Above all else, Rhys will be remembered as a great mate to his peers.”