Lease awarded to food outlet at Rockhampton Airport

Australian company Cater Care has been awarded the tender for the new retail, cafe and bar premises at the Rockhampton Airport, with a fit-out expected to commence soon.

Rockhampton Regional Council opened the applications for the three retail and food and beverage premises lease in September and Cater Care was awarded the contract in November.

Tenders for the fit-out at the 2 Brothers cafe, located at the airport, were online this week with a project budget of $250,000 to $500,000.

Trades included tiling, painting, metalwork, ceilings, electrical services and waterproofing.

It was previously reported from council documents that a fit-out was expected to take six weeks.

A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport.

Cater Care provides catering and facilities to retirement and aged cares, business, government, health, education and mining sites and they also operate quick service restaurants, cafes, bars and grab ‘n’ go outlets, specialising in airports and shopping centres.

As one of Australia’s largest airport concession operators, Cater Care was awarded the airport retail concession contract at Mackay Airport in 2018 where it brought in Red Rooster and Boost Juice.

The cafe from the bar perspective.

The new Rockhampton Airport premises are part of a $41 million upgrade.

Two of the new premises, one bar/cafe and one news/gift store, would be located on the “airside”, after guests have gone through security.

There would be one “grab and co cafe” on the “landside”, before airport security.

Rockhampton Regional Council owns and manages the airport, including all airside and landside operations, terminals, carparking and associated land holdings.

The Rockhampton Airport is the largest local government owned and operated airport in Australia by measure of passenger numbers and aircraft movements.

Alliance Airlines also lodged development application plans this month to build a hangar and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

The proposal plans include a carpark with 80 spaces.