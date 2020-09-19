Leaseholders for the Rocky Stadium field have their say

STADIUM PLAN: Brothers Rugby Union President Trevor Robertson Trevor Robertson, Rockhampton MP Barry ORourke and Rocky Sports Club co-president Gavin Shuker will need to work together to realise the new Rocky Stadium.

WITH a $23 million novelty cheque already handed over for the Rocky Stadium, you could be excused for thinking that the project was a done deal, but some key stakeholders were yet to publicly address the project.

Rocky Sports Club co-president Gavin Shuker has worked hard to secure the funding from the Federal Government to see a stadium built at Victoria Park.

He controls the Rocky Sports Club but the lease for the field behind the club where the stadium is planned to be built is controlled by Rocky’s oldest sporting clubs – Brothers.

There are three separate Brothers sporting clubs who heavily use the field: Brothers Rugby Union, Brothers Senior Rugby League senior and Brothers Junior Rugby League.

Just how a new stadium being built on their field would impact on them was an unknown.

Mr Shuker assured The Morning Bulletin that he had spoken to the presidents of each of the clubs, assuring them of where they stood with Brothers Rugby Union and Brothers Junior Rugby League comfortable with the situation, however Brothers Senior Rugby League still needed to address some issues.

Brothers Senior Rugby League President Brendon Hall said it was great that Rocky was getting $23 million for a stadium.

He confirmed that they were still going through some processes before they could meet with Mr Shuker to ask further questions and find out where they stood with the stadium plan.

It is understood some of these issues would revolve around ongoing access to the field.

Brothers Rugby Union President Trevor Robertson said there were two key issues for them regarding the stadium plan – the security of tenure and access to their two fields.

SPORTING FIELDS: It was important for the Brothers Clubs to retain the use of their two sporting fields.

He said they had two fields which were used “heavily”, six or seven days a week, up to 45 weeks a year.

“One of our early concerns was with this level of investment was if they were going to say, we’ve got this great new field, you can only use it for games, which just wouldn’t work for us because we need a high level of access,” Mr Roberston said.

“We wanted to make sure that we had access to both of those and we wanted to make sure of our ability to use the field if and when we need it.

“We’ve been assured neither of those things will happen and if that is the case, who doesn’t want a $23m investment in the town?”

Having their fields and facilities upgraded, including the installation of lights on their second field, was an appealing prospect.

He said Rockhampton desperately needed a stadium, convention centre and a sports hub.