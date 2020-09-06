Leases open for new retail and cafe/bar premises at airport

A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport.

A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport.

APPLICATIONS FOR the lease of three new retail and café and bar premises at the Rockhampton Airport have been released ahead of the $41m terminal upgrade completion.

The applictions released include the lease of premises for food and beverage and retails operations at the airport, with the lease to begin on January 1, 2021, for eight years.

There would be a fit-out period of six weeks.

Two of the new premises would be located on the “airside”, after guests have gone through security.

The cafe from the coffee cart perspective.

These include an airside bar and café and an airside retail tenancy (news and gifts).

There would be one “grab and co café” on the “landside”, before airport security.

The current food and beverage and retail lease agreements have expired and were under a short-term lease, which will cease when the new leases are awarded.

All previous and current businesses at the Rockhampton Airport were located landside, which was not ideal as the customer has less free time this side.

Rockhampton Regional Council owns and manages the airport, including all airside and landside operations, terminals, car parking and associated land holdings.

The Rockhampton Airport is the largest local government owned and operated airport in Australia by measure of passenger numbers and aircraft movements.

It is also Australia’s ninth busiest regional airport.

The cafe from the bar perspective.

The airport serves as an important logistics facility for the Australian Defence Force for military exercises.

READ MORE: Thousands of troops head home to Singapore

The airport has also been announced as fly-in-fly-out hub for the Adani mine. The mine is estimated to have a 60-year-life and support up to 10,000 jobs.

READ MORE: WATCH: Adani’s impressive air strip takes shape

Two airlines service the airport, Qantaslink and Virgin Australia, with 579,774 total passengers in 2019.

Daily flights go to Brisbane, Townsville and Mackay.

There are further services provided by Alliance Airlines, Pel-Air, Hinterland Aviation, Fly Pelican and Skytrans to many regional and mining destinations.

It is noted in the tender documents the first flight leaves the Rockhampton Airport at 7.50am and the last flight out is 7pm, with the last arrival at 6.36pm.

The majority of flights are during the morning, lunch and mid-afternoon.

Indicative design of the cafe area.

The typical customer at the airport was aged between 25 to 55 years, with the main reason for travel being for leisure, seconded by business and mining.

Stage one of the Rockhampton Airport terminal upgrade began in April and was due to be finished by the end of this year.

This stage included airline lounges, retail spaces, essential building refurbishment, electromechanical works and the installation of the passenger security and cabin baggage screening equipment.

The tender was released by Rockhampton Regional Council and due to close on October 6.

RELATED:

MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

Airline lounges, retail shops in stage 1 of airport upgrades