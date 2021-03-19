Menu
Crime

'Leave now or I will stab you': Man's horrifying threat

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A man who reacted angrily to the threat of his house being burnt down, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Kenneth Bruce Prigg, 46, pleaded guilty to public nuisance before Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and police prosecutor Shaun Janes.

On February 18, Biloela police were called to attend a residence at Biloela regarding a disturbance.

Police spoke to both parties involved in a heated argument in the front yard, including Prigg who identified himself.

During the argument, the woman had threatened to burn Prigg's house down and he had reacted angrily to the threat.

Prigg followed the woman onto the front lawn of the house after becoming aggravated by her threat and said" "Leave now or I will stab you".

Prigg was arrested, issued a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court, and released on a bail undertaking.

Ms Beckinsale referenced Prigg's three-page criminal history when handing down her sentence.

"The threat that was made against the house and his dogs and he just lost the plot," Ms Beckinsale said.

She fined Prigg $500 and convictions were recorded.

