Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Refugee supporters hold placards as they gather in Sydney on October 5, 2016 to mark the milestone of 200 days of continuous protests in the detention camp on the Pacific island of Nauru. / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS
Refugee supporters hold placards as they gather in Sydney on October 5, 2016 to mark the milestone of 200 days of continuous protests in the detention camp on the Pacific island of Nauru. / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS PETER PARKS
Letters to the Editor

Lebanon puts us to shame on refugee intake

by Letter to the Editor
17th Dec 2018 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOUG Belot (TMB, Dec 15) asserts that refugees are "invading border jumpers” who see no point in fleeing to Islamic countries.

The statistics show a different story.

Muslim majority countries Turkey, Pakistan, Lebanon, Iran and Jordan are sheltering almost six million refugees.

Lebanon with a GDP per capita of $16,127 and a population of just six million people houses and feeds almost 700,000 refugees, 12 per cent of their population.

READ MORE: Photographer's journey uncovers the truth about Syrian refugees

Australia, a secular nation with a GDP per capita of $52,191, provides refuge to less than 50,000 people, 0.2 per cent of our population.

I flunked Sunday school but have vague memories of colouring-in books depicting good Samaritans, stories about loving your neighbour and someone called Luke talking about the poor being more generous than the rich.

Michael McCabe, Norman Gardens

letter to the editor refugees and asylum seekers tmbopinion
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Find your own lane: your OP will not define your life

    premium_icon Find your own lane: your OP will not define your life

    Opinion It's a snapshot in time and hopefully in a few years you'll have grown and changed so much you'll barely recognise the person you were in high school.

    • 17th Dec 2018 11:52 AM
    Pineapple Rail Trail gets slice of $14m State Gov grants

    premium_icon Pineapple Rail Trail gets slice of $14m State Gov grants

    Council News Plans to examine how to link other tourist attractions to the trail

    • 17th Dec 2018 10:39 AM
    • 1 whistleblower007
    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Circus life explored through art

    premium_icon Circus life explored through art

    Life Pop-up exhibition explores vibrancy of circus entertainment

    Local Partners