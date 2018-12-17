Lebanon puts us to shame on refugee intake

Refugee supporters hold placards as they gather in Sydney on October 5, 2016 to mark the milestone of 200 days of continuous protests in the detention camp on the Pacific island of Nauru. / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS

DOUG Belot (TMB, Dec 15) asserts that refugees are "invading border jumpers” who see no point in fleeing to Islamic countries.

The statistics show a different story.

Muslim majority countries Turkey, Pakistan, Lebanon, Iran and Jordan are sheltering almost six million refugees.

Lebanon with a GDP per capita of $16,127 and a population of just six million people houses and feeds almost 700,000 refugees, 12 per cent of their population.

Australia, a secular nation with a GDP per capita of $52,191, provides refuge to less than 50,000 people, 0.2 per cent of our population.

I flunked Sunday school but have vague memories of colouring-in books depicting good Samaritans, stories about loving your neighbour and someone called Luke talking about the poor being more generous than the rich.

Michael McCabe, Norman Gardens