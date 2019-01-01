LeBron: the moment I became the GOAT

LeBron James continues to add to his legacy in a new chapter in LA. Darren Abate/AP

LeBron James continues to add to his legacy in a new chapter in LA. Darren Abate/AP

IF YOU can't talk yourself up on your own show, where can you?

LeBron James has been completely candid about his place in basketball history on the most recent episode of More Than Athlete - an eight-part series he has produced in partnership with ESPN and which examines his career.

In conversation with childhood friends and business partners Maverick Carter, Randy Mims and Rich Paul, James revealed the achievement he believed made him the greatest player of all time.

The now Laker nominated his championship with Cleveland in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 deficit to beat a 73-win Golden State team, as the defining moment of his career.

"I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought," James said.

"The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying, like, that was all for 52 years of everything in sports that's gone on in Cleveland.

"And then after I stopped, I was like ... that one right there made you the greatest player of all time.

"Everybody was just talking - how (the Warriors) were the greatest team of all time, like it was the greatest team ever assembled. And for us to come back, you know, the way we came back in that fashion, I was like, 'You did, you did something special.'

"That's probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, oh, s---, like you did something special."

James's body of work in comparison to Michael Jordan has become a discussion point in recent seasons and his comments set off another wave of debate.

James has the opportunity to add to his resume in the next few seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who gave him a big present for his 34th birthday on Monday (AEDT) by proving they could win a game without him.

The Lakers trailed the Sacramento Kings by seven with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter before outscoring them 18-4 the rest of the way en route to a 121-114 victory. It is the first time in three games that the Lakers have won since James was sidelined with a groin injury.

James arrived at Staples Center a couple minutes after the game tipped off and got a rousing ovation. He left immediately after the game, and there is no timetable on when he will return to the court.

The three-time champ later revealed his teammates joined him at a surprise birthday celebration.