LeBron’s ‘crazy’ three-point barrage

LEBRON James has reminded everyone why he's still the King.

While the Los Angeles Lakers maintained a marginal lead over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the lingering threat of a fourth quarter resurgence remained.

That is, until James sunk five consecutive three-pointers in three minutes.

Watch the 2019/20 NBA Season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to up to 7 LIVE games every week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The decisive barrage also included triples on three consecutive possessions.

James' final three-pointer was a beauty while absorbing contact, earning him a standing ovation from the Staples Center crowd.

His Lakers teammates piled on the 35-year-old when he executed the fifth attempt, as the home crowd understandably went wild.

LeBron goes 5-5 from deep in a 3-minute span, including triples on 3 consecutive possessions❗️



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/XAF29oSUl4 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2020

LEBRON. JAMES. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 5, 2020

Lebron going bezerko — WASHED GAWD 🤴🏾 (@djhomicide) February 5, 2020

Lebron went crazy tn 👀 — Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 5, 2020

Five straight 3s for LeBron to start the fourth. Just wild. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 5, 2020

James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Lakers to a 129-102 victory. He added nine assists and seven rebounds in a stellar performance.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points apiece as the Lakers beat San Antonio for the third time this season, sweeping the season series.

Kuzma, the subject of numerous trade rumours with the deadline approaching, added 12 rebounds in one of his most impressive recent performances. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his hometown for the Spurs, who have lost five of seven.

San Antonio was outrebounded 58-28 by the bigger Lakers. The Spurs grabbed only three rebounds in the fourth quarter while the Lakers went 16 of 24 from the field.

Bryn Forbes added 13 points, but one night after the Spurs blew a late lead in a three-point loss to the Clippers, they returned to Staples Center and fell to 0-2 at the start of San Antonio's eight-game road trip.

LeBron James scored 36 points against the Spurs on Wednesday

The Lakers returned to a semblance of normalcy at Staples Center in their first home game since their emotionally charged return on Saturday for their first game following Kobe Bryant's death.

Bryant's two retired jerseys still remain isolated in a spotlight on the wall high above the court, and the Lakers crowd broke into a spontaneous chant of "Kobe! Kobe!" in the third quarter, and the chant returned in the final seconds of the game.

Before the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave a stirring answer to a question about Bryant's place in the game.

"(Bryant) was special to all of us in different ways … He was like a superhero who was actually human. There aren't any superheroes that are really human, but we kind of thought of him as one of those kind of people, and so being such a shock," the American Olympic team assistant coach said.

"When somebody's sick for a long time and you expect it, you deal with that. But when somebody is taken the way that he and his daughter and all the other people were taken, that makes it a tragedy and more painful in some ways."

The Lakers will host the Houston Rockets on Friday.