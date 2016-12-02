Leeanne brings stella experience to new cafe

LEEANNE Rosel has spent the majority of her working life behind a coffee machine with the smell of freshly ground coffee beans in the background.

The Yeppoon mother of three started up the first mobile coffee van in the region back in 2005 but has ditched the wheels for a shop front in Stockland Rockhampton as the new owner of Stellarossa which opened in the centre on Thursday.

Leeanne said she was excited to bring Stellarossa to Stockland and get back behind the coffee machine.

"I've always worked in the hospitality industry, especially with coffee,” she said.

"I had the first coffee van in Central Queensland called Expresso Mobile Coffee which started up in 2005 and I sold that in 2009. I then worked in a few cafes around town but about three years ago I opened up my own photobooth business, Photobooths Rock, so that's kept me busy with weddings and events but I was missing this sort of work,” she said.

"The photobooth business is up for sale now so I can focus on Stellarossa which I'm really excited about because I do love being a business owner and I'm really looking forward to working with my 12 employees to bring great food, good coffee and quality service to Stockland shoppers.”

The Stellarossa cafe is located next to Kmart where Zarraffa's Coffee used to be located.

Leeanne said the prime position made the decision to take on the business an easy one.

"When I got the call from the franchise owner and I knew the position of where Stellarossa would be, it didn't take me long to take up the offer,” she said.

"Because of the location of the store I was fairly confident in taking up the business because there isn't a cafe down this way of the centre so I know people were really missing that since Zarraffa's closed. It was a big decision to take on another business with the downturn in the economy and other businesses in the region closing down but I had some confidence that things would start picking up again, it was a risk but it felt like the right thing to do.”

Stellarossa is open seven days a week in the Stockland Rockhampton centre.